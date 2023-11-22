Wed. November 22 - Little Szechuan owner avoids jail, sentenced to probation
Plus: Borough approves safety inspections for all short-term rentals
Tues. November 21 - Sheetz drops price of Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving
The promotional price is in effect at all locations that offer that fuel grade
Mon. November 20 - Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
Plus: Rite Aid closing one State College location
Fri. November 17 - Penn State birthplace commemorated with historical marker
Plus: Happy Valley Adventure Bureau awards local hospitality community standouts
Thurs. November 16 - Suspect sought in downtown retail theft
Plus: Centre County Commissioners adopt tentative 2024 budget
Wed. November 15 - Mr. Hot Dog & More closing after 37 years
Plus: 83-year-old man killed in Sunday's crash identified
Tues. November 14 - Four central PA men arrested in Patton Township in child predator sting
Plus: Elderly man killed in State College crash
Mon. November 13 - Travis Scott to perform at Bryce Jordan Center
Plus: Is a third Jersey Mike's coming to State College?
Fri. November 10 - Bellefonte couple accused of selling meth out of their apartment
Plus: Woman killed in Wednesday's crash identified.
Thur. November 9 - Woman killed in crash on Route 322 in Harris Township
Plus: THON raises over $1.6 million
Wed. November 8 - State College moves to require safety inspections for short-term rentals
Plus: Man sentenced to jail for intentionally causing crash
Tue. November 7 - State College restaurants cited for food safety violations
Plus: State College PD seek suspect in tobacco theft
Mon. November 6 - State College PD searching for missing 15-year-old
Trinity Wooden was last seen on November 4, 2023 at approximately 11:00 AM
Fri. November 3 - Woman charged with theft from State College Weis
Plus: Man seriously injured after crash in Bellefonte
Thur. November 2 - University Park Airport to be renamed
The move is designed primarily to alleviate confusion among travelers
Wed. November 1 - State High alum to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Plus: New pizzeria opens for business
Tues. October 31 - Ferguson Township man arrested after woman’s fentanyl overdose
The 29-year-old woman had to be revived with Narcan.
Mon. October 30 - NY trio arrested for alleged skills machine theft in State College
They were charged with felony counts of conspiracy and theft
Fri. October 27 - Penn State frat known as ‘Skulls’ suspended 4 years for hazing violations
Plus: State College man sentenced in child exploitation case
Thu. October 26 - Alpha Fire Company’s all-female attack line makes history
Plus: Mount Nittany schools holding annual clothing drive
Wed. October 25 - Senior Penn State executive accused of strangling woman
Plus: Bellefonte man sentenced for sexual assault of a teenager
Tues. October 24 - Boalsburg man accused of recording 2 women showering in Penn State dorm
Plus: Possible settlement coming in SCASD Title IX lawsuit
Mon. October 23 - State College PD searching for multiple theft suspects
Plus: Patton Township Police Officer honored
Fri. October 20 - American Airlines will not offer connecting flights from State College to Charlotte
Plus: Construction to begin soon on Centre County Courthouse project